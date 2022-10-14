BBB Accredited Business
15-year-old arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old in LaPlace

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile accused of the shooting death of a 19-year-old in LaPlace Friday (Oct.14).

Police responded to a call of gunshots in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace around 3 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 9). Upon arrival, officers located a female victim, identified as 19-year-old Yasmine Halum, laying unresponsive in the front yard of a residence.

Halum had sustained a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody at the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility and faces a second-degree murder charge.

“We received many tips from the youth in the community that helped our detectives with this case,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said. “We deeply appreciate their cooperation.”

