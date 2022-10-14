Bogalusa Lumberjacks off to a strong start under Cyril Crutchfield

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - From the West Bank, to the East Bank, and up to Baton Rouge, Cyril Crutchfield has been on quite the coaching journey. That odyssey now continues at Bogalusa High, a school less than four miles from the Louisiana-Mississippi state border.

“Well it’s only just a gift from God. I grew up in Covington, I’m about 25 minutes from my house. I felt like I was getting towards the end of my career. This job opened up, I applied, and I’m here now,” said head coach Cyril Crutchfield.

With a population of a little over 10,000 in Bogalusa, things are a little different for Crutchfield this time around.

“The biggest difference I see, when you have a smaller community, you don’t have a lot of things to compete against. I ask for a lot of time. Probably all my kids could leave here and be home in five minutes. That can’t happen in the big city. Also, if I need them here in five minutes, they can be here in five minutes. I’m a workaholic, and that’s what I expect from them, and they have really bought in. I think being in this small community the community is behind them. The mayor, city hall, councilman, school board,” said Crutchfield.

Coach Crutchfield is only in Year 2 here at Bogalusa, but the team has goals that go all the way to December.

“Last season was a wakeup call. Ok, the Jacks can have a winning season. Let’s see if they’re going to do it again, or they’re going to fall off. But we kept winning, we’re still winning, we’re on a roll. We’re just trying to get to that next step, take that next step,” said quarterback Ashton Levi.

