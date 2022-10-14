BBB Accredited Business
Bogalusa Lumberjacks off to a strong start under Cyril Crutchfield

By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - From the West Bank, to the East Bank, and up to Baton Rouge, Cyril Crutchfield has been on quite the coaching journey. That odyssey now continues at Bogalusa High, a school less than four miles from the Louisiana-Mississippi state border.

“Well it’s only just a gift from God. I grew up in Covington, I’m about 25 minutes from my house. I felt like I was getting towards the end of my career. This job opened up, I applied, and I’m here now,” said head coach Cyril Crutchfield.

With a population of a little over 10,000 in Bogalusa, things are a little different for Crutchfield this time around.

“The biggest difference I see, when you have a smaller community, you don’t have a lot of things to compete against. I ask for a lot of time. Probably all my kids could leave here and be home in five minutes. That can’t happen in the big city. Also, if I need them here in five minutes, they can be here in five minutes. I’m a workaholic, and that’s what I expect from them, and they have really bought in. I think being in this small community the community is behind them. The mayor, city hall, councilman, school board,” said Crutchfield.

Coach Crutchfield is only in Year 2 here at Bogalusa, but the team has goals that go all the way to December.

“Last season was a wakeup call. Ok, the Jacks can have a winning season. Let’s see if they’re going to do it again, or they’re going to fall off. But we kept winning, we’re still winning, we’re on a roll. We’re just trying to get to that next step, take that next step,” said quarterback Ashton Levi.

Bogalusa hosts Jewel Sumner on Friday night.
Cyril Crutchfield finds success with the Bogalusa Lumberjacks
St. Aug vs Holy Cross
St. Aug vs Holy Cross
Bogalusa QB Ashton Levi
Bogalusa takes top spot in LHSAA 3A after win over Amite
With the win, Riverside (5-1) is now in the driver’s seat for the title in District 9-1A....
Riverside victorious in the “Battle of the Backs”