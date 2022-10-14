Does Andy Dalton keep the starting job if the Saints continue to win?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the absence of Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton is 1-1 as the starting quarterback for the Saints.

Winston (1-2 as a starter) is dealing with four fractures in his back and an ankle injury. He’s practiced on a limited basis this week for the Black and Gold.

All signs point to Dalton starting on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome against the Bengals.

If Dalton directs the Saints to another win this week, and Winston is ready to roll next week against the Cardinals, what does the organization do?

FOX 8 Sports’ Jeff Duncan and Sean Fazende weighed in on the possible QB conundrum for head coach Dennis Allen.

“If Andy Dalton does play this week and starts and wins, I think it’s going to be very difficult for him to go back to Jameis Winston. The locker room will have a problem with him going back to Jameis Winston. They gave the starting job to Jameis Winston for a reason out of camp, and they’re also paying him to be the starter, so it’s dicey. It’s a complicated situation politically. For the good of the team, you got to go with the hot hand,” said Jeff Duncan.

“This is the game for me. If Andy Dalton comes out, clean effort, the offense is pretty smooth, running efficient, even if they necessarily don’t win but play effectively. Then you have a conversation about the hot hand or the incumbent starter. In that situation you lean toward the hot hand,” said Sen Fazende.

