Nicondra: Great weekend and a big cold front next week

Warm temperatures through Monday
The fractured light beams are crespuscular rays formed as the sun sinks below the horizon captured by Dara Fonseca in Hahnville October 12, 2022.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A spectacular forecast into the week ahead for all the festivals and sporting events around the area. Temperatures remain comfortable with lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the middle 80s through the afternoon with lots of sunshine. We’ll see a bit more moisture late Sunday into Monday, but it does not appear it will be enough for a lot of wide spread rainfall. There will likely be a few showers and a thunderstorm or two ahead of the front, but not a whole lot. Monday the cold front comes in bringing in even drier air and a real cold snap. Tuesday morning temperatures will feel dramatically cooler and by Wednesday morning some areas north of Lake Pontchartrain will fall into the 30s.

