Off-duty NOPD officer injured in Mid-City shooting

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An off-duty NOPD officer is recovering in the hospital this morning after being injured in a shooting that occurred in a bustling part of Mid-City Thursday (Oct. 13) night.

Sources say that the officer is in stable condition after being shot in the 300 block of North Rendon Street near the back entrance of Bayou Beer Garden.

Deputy Chief Keith Sanchez said that the officer is a 4-year veteran of the force.

This is a developing story.

