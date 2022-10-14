BBB Accredited Business
Sunny skies with low humidity heading into the weekend

Highs will still be warm in the middle 80s
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s back to the sunshine and low humidity as we end the work week and head into the weekend.

For your Friday, it’s going to be a beautiful one. Now it’s still going to be warm as highs trend back to the middle 80s but the humidity has fallen so low, it will allow for a great feel outside. Also, sunny skies will dominate today’s forecast.

The weekend as a whole looks just fine but it won’t be as nice as today. Humidity values will quickly surge in from the Gulf so a warmer and more humid feel will return. Sun will continue to dominate the forecast with maybe a small shower chance creeping in late Sunday. Right now I keep that chance at 20% or less.

Next week will be all about a powerful Canadian cold front set to fly through Monday night and unfortunately, this will be another mostly dry frontal passage. Expect northerly winds to kick up by Tuesday morning and temperatures to fall across the area. We go from highs near 80 Monday to highs struggling into the middle 60s for the most of the middle part of next week. Overnight lows will take a huge dip on the north shore, possibly into the 30s. This means frost could become a concern in our far northern areas. More on that potential as we closer.

