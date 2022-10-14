Tangipahoa residents complain of brown water, district says it’s safe to drink

HAMMOND (WVUE) - When Robert and Pat Ricks turn on the faucet, the couple says there’s a chance what comes out is brown in color.

“It just looks horrible, it has a smell to it, and at times it’s worse than others,” said Robert Ricks of the drinking water at his home outside Roseland in Tangipahoa Parish.

“You can’t cook with it, you can’t drink it, I even hate to brush my teeth with it,” said Pat Ricks. “It’s brown, it stinks. It leaves stains in the tub, in the toilet.”

The couple, like others in Tangipahoa Parish, is dealing with the issue of brown drinking water. They said their water, at times, has turned brown, but they’re dealing with it more recently.

“We don’t drink it,” Pat Ricks said. “We get our water somewhere else. [We] buy it, or we bring it from somebody else’s house.”

The two have taken to buying large containers of water to be used for drinking. They said all of their neighbors who are not on a private well do the same.

Water from the faucet has stained their bathroom sink, and the water has left marks on the bowl of their toilet.

“I actually live in the area. Sometimes my water is brown, and I still drink it and bathe in it,” said Ariel Pope, who handles compliance for Tangipahoa Water District.

Pope said the Arcola well, which can service the Roseland area, has elevated levels of manganese, a natural mineral found in groundwater, surface water, soil, “which causes the water to be tinted brown.”

“It’s a mineral, it’s a secondary standard, so it’s not something that the state requires us to test or monitor,” Pope said. “It’s just not aesthetically pleasing to customers.”

According to the Water Quality Association, manganese having an impact on a person’s health depends on “factors such as the route of exposure, the chemical form, the age at exposure, and an individual’s nutritional status. Certain groups that are more sensitive to manganese include infants, the elderly, and those with liver disease.”

Pope said the state does not set standards for how much manganese can be in drinking water. The federal government also does not have a requirement for manganese levels, and does not enforce testing of manganese levels.

“They’re saying there’s nothing wrong with it, but you couldn’t prove that by me,” said Pat Ricks. “They just need to fix it. Period.”

According to Pope, there are plans in the works to install a filtration system on the well, which she said doesn’t come into use in the system much (only three hours of the day Thursday). She also said there are three other wells in the vicinity that can serve customers.

Because of recent growth in the area, she said, the well has been used more, especially during the pandemic.

The filtration system will take around six months to install, Pope said.

