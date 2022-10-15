15-year-old killed outside stadium at Bogalusa High football game

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Police say one person is dead after a shooting right outside the stadium of Bogalusa High School’s homecoming football game.

Tonight the game came to an abrupt stop. A 15-year-old male was identified as the victim killed in the shooting.

Multiple gunshots outside the stadium at Bogalusa High School. Game has been called with Bogalusa leading Jewel Sumner 46-27. Much more info at 10 pm on FOX 8 news — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 15, 2022

No additional information is available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.