3 more robberies attempted Friday near scene where NOPD officer was shot one night earlier

New Orleans police said three more robberies were attempted Friday night (Oct. 14) near the...
New Orleans police said three more robberies were attempted Friday night (Oct. 14) near the 3300 block of Conti Street, where an off-duty NOPD officer was shot during a botched robbery one night earlier.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three more robbery attempts were reported Friday night (Oct. 14) in the same Mid-City neighborhood where an off-duty New Orleans police officer was shot during an attempted robbery one night earlier, the NOPD said.

Four women were victimized in the three incidents, which occurred within the span of 48 minutes in the 3200 and 3300 blocks of Conti Street. The block is just behind the Bayou Beer Garden and Bayou Wine Garden, where off-duty officer Louis Blackmon was shot in the abdomen Thursday night, when police said he struggled with an armed robber in a parking lot.

Police have not said whether they believe Friday’s robberies are linked, either to each other or to Blackmon’s shooting the night before, but the approaches were similar.

The NOPD said the first incident Friday was at 7:53 p.m. in the 3300 block of Conti at North Rendon Street, where an armed man demanded the property of two women, aged 23 and 21. The victims complied and the suspect fled, police said.

Just six minutes later and one block away, a man ordered a 43-year-old woman out of her vehicle in the 3200 block of Conti. The woman complied and the suspect fled in her 2017 Jeep Cherokee, police said.

And at 8:41 p.m., back in the 3300 block of Conti, a 42-year-old woman was approached by an armed man demanding her property. This time, the would-be victim did not comply, police said, and the suspect fled.

Police said Blackmon struggled with an armed man attempting to rob him when he was shot Thursday around 10:35 p.m. The NOPD said the fourth-year officer is hospitalized and stable following the shooting.

