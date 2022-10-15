BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High football game, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Police say one person is dead after a shooting right outside the stadium of Bogalusa High School’s homecoming football game on Friday night (Oct. 14).

The game came to an abrupt stop following the gunfire. A 15-year-old boy was identified as the victim killed in the shooting.

No additional information is available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries
A longtime security aide for New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, right, has been...
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team
A man was found fatally shot in the parking lot of a Rouse’s grocery store in Mid-City in the...
Teen fatally shot near Mid-City ice cream shop, NOPD says

Latest News

Millions of dollars in infrastructure underway in Jefferson Parish
Infrastructure projects underway in Jefferson Parish; some major roadwork nearing completion
A 10 million dollar lawsuit filed against Saints running back Alvin Kamara
A 10 million dollar lawsuit filed against Saints running back Alvin Kamara
One person shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High School
One person shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High School
Fans enjoying the Pelicans' last preseason game
Fans enjoying the Pelicans last preseason game
Millions of dollars in infrastructure underway in Jefferson Parish
Millions of dollars in infrastructure underway in Jefferson Parish