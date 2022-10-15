Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High football game, police say
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Police say one person is dead after a shooting right outside the stadium of Bogalusa High School’s homecoming football game on Friday night (Oct. 14).
The game came to an abrupt stop following the gunfire. A 15-year-old boy was identified as the victim killed in the shooting.
No additional information is available at this time.
