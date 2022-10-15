BBB Accredited Business
Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says

A 29-year-old man was shot early Saturday (Oct. 15) during a clash between two groups near the...
A 29-year-old man was shot early Saturday (Oct. 15) during a clash between two groups near the French Quarter intersection of Iberville and Burgundy streets, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 29-year-old man was shot during a clash between two groups in the French Quarter early Saturday morning (Oct. 15), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD provided no information on the nature or severity of the man’s gunshot wound, reporting only that he was taken by private vehicle to seek hospital treatment.

According to police, the man was shot at the corner of Iberville and Burgundy streets around 6:03 a.m.

The NOPD said the victim and his group met a “group of males” on Bourbon Street. While walking back to their cars, an “altercation ensued” between the groups and someone fired a gun, striking the man.

Police gave no indication whether they had made any arrests or identified suspects in the incident.

