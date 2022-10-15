BBB Accredited Business
Man shot, killed in St. Roch neighborhood Friday afternoon, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the St. Roch neighborhood near Franklin and Almonaster Avenue Friday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a call of a man shot at the location. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information or who can identify the person(s) responsible for this crime is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

