Nicondra: Enjoy the weekend warmth

Much cooler air on the way for the work week
A lovely twilight over Bourg, LA October 11, 2022 captured by Jenny Bourg.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -It’s a fantastic weekend with plenty of sunshine, blues sky and warm conditions. Overnight into Sunday lows will fall into the low to mid 60s with a few 50s north. Clear sky and light winds could lead to some fog developing. The afternoon looks great once again with temperatures peaking in the middle 80s under sunny sky. Late in the day a bit of moisture return will up the humidity and the chance for fog overnight Sunday into Monday. There will be a small chance for rain with the front on Monday, but the big impact is a dramatic drop in temperatures. Highs on Tuesday once colder and drier air settle in will be in the middle 60s with some 30s possible for lows north of Lake Pontchartrain by the end of the week.

