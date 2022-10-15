Three shooters, including slain teen, traded nearly 20 gunshots outside Bogalusa football game, police say

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Three shooters -- including the slain 15-year-old boy -- traded nearly 20 gunshots outside a stadium where Bogalusa High School was playing its homecoming football game, police said Saturday (Oct. 16).

The Bogalusa Police Department said evidence gathered after the Friday night incident indicated the dead boy was involved in the shootout just outside the stadium, next to the field house. The gunfire brought an immediate and premature end to the game between Bogalusa and Jewel Sumner and sent teams and fans scrambling to escape.

The Washington Parish Coroner’s office told Fox 8 the victim’s identity would not be disclosed until Monday.

“Officers located approximately 18-20 fired rounds,” the Bogalusa Police Department said in a statement Saturday. “Initial assessments on the crime scene indicated that there were three people exchanging gunfire, and one of them was the victim.”

Police said they began administering first aid to the 15-year-old, who had been shot multiple times. They said the boy never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Bogalusa police said detectives are speaking with confidential informants and collecting evidence from nearby businesses’ surveillance cameras. But they said that as of Saturday morning, no witnesses had come forward to provide information on the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact BPD detectives at (985) 732-3611 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

