BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Three shooters, including slain teen, traded nearly 20 gunshots outside Bogalusa football game, police say

By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Three shooters -- including the slain 15-year-old boy -- traded nearly 20 gunshots outside a stadium where Bogalusa High School was playing its homecoming football game, police said Saturday (Oct. 16).

The Bogalusa Police Department said evidence gathered after the Friday night incident indicated the dead boy was involved in the shootout just outside the stadium, next to the field house. The gunfire brought an immediate and premature end to the game between Bogalusa and Jewel Sumner and sent teams and fans scrambling to escape.

The Washington Parish Coroner’s office told Fox 8 the victim’s identity would not be disclosed until Monday.

“Officers located approximately 18-20 fired rounds,” the Bogalusa Police Department said in a statement Saturday. “Initial assessments on the crime scene indicated that there were three people exchanging gunfire, and one of them was the victim.”

Police said they began administering first aid to the 15-year-old, who had been shot multiple times. They said the boy never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Bogalusa police said detectives are speaking with confidential informants and collecting evidence from nearby businesses’ surveillance cameras. But they said that as of Saturday morning, no witnesses had come forward to provide information on the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact BPD detectives at (985) 732-3611 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries
A longtime security aide for New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, right, has been...
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say

Latest News

A two-story house undergoing renovations burned and collapsed Friday night (Oct. 14) in the...
Two residents displaced as fire damages three homes in Hollygrove, NOFD says
Fatal shooting outside Bogalusa HS Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 14
Fatal shooting outside Bogalusa HS Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 14
Millions of dollars in infrastructure underway in Jefferson Parish
Infrastructure projects underway in Jefferson Parish; some major roadwork nearing completion
A 10 million dollar lawsuit filed against Saints running back Alvin Kamara
A 10 million dollar lawsuit filed against Saints running back Alvin Kamara