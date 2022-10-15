BBB Accredited Business
Two residents displaced as fire damages three homes in Hollygrove, NOFD says

A two-story house undergoing renovations burned and collapsed Friday night (Oct. 14) in the...
A two-story house undergoing renovations burned and collapsed Friday night (Oct. 14) in the 9100 block of Fig Street in Hollygrove, the NOFD said.(New Orleans Fire Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two residents were displaced late Friday night (Oct. 14) as a two-alarm fire damaged three houses on Fig Street in the Hollygrove neighborhood, the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The fire broke out around 11:43 p.m. in a vacant, two-story house undergoing renovations at 9126 Fig St.

Firefighters arrived within eight minutes, but the wood-frame house already was fully engulfed and soon collapsed. The fire spread to homes on each side of the lot, causing what the NOFD described as “moderate fire, smoke and water damage” to each.

An elderly man escaped without injury from the house on the left at 9122 Fig St., the NOFD said. And a man living at the damaged house on the right at 9130 Fig St. was not home when the fire started, the department said.

“The residents will not be able to live in their houses,” the NOFD said in a statement. “The American Red Cross was notified to assist these two residents.”

It took 16 NOFD units carrying 44 firefighters to bring the blaze under control at 1:25 a.m., the NOFD said. No injuries were reported in the fire or its suppression. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Three houses were damaged by fire Friday night (Oct. 14) in the 9100 block of Fig Street in...
Three houses were damaged by fire Friday night (Oct. 14) in the 9100 block of Fig Street in Hollygrove, the NOFD said.(Google Maps)

