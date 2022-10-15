Warm weekend before cold front kicks off the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have another beautiful weekend in store with warm temperatures and little chance for rain.

Highs will be in the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the high 50s and 60s. We may see cloud cover increase a bit into Sunday, but rain chances remain low. A few coastal showers are possible.

Monday a cold front will drop through the region, bringing cooler temperatures throughout the day in the low 80s. A few showers are possible as the front moves through and cloud cover will increase.

Behind the front Tuesday through midweek, temperatures fall well below normal for our first real cold front of fall. Highs will be in the 60s with overnight lows on the North Shore possibly reaching upper 30s and 40s possible for the South Shore by the end of the week.

