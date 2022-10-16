Appliance repair shop, 2 homes damaged in three-alarm fire on Franklin Avenue, NOFD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An appliance repair shop and two adjacent homes were heavily damaged when a three-alarm fire raged Saturday night (Oct. 15) in the St. Claude neighborhood, the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The fire first was reported at 6:22 p.m., when heavy smoke and flames were seen in the attic of the business at 1629 Franklin Avenue. Firefighters arrived five minutes later, but were forced to sound a second alarm at 6:31 p.m. and a third alarm at 6:50 p.m. as the fire spread to two single-story, wood-framed doubles houses on either side of the repair shop.

It ultimately took 19 units carrying 68 firefighters to bring the blaze under control at 8:23 p.m. No injuries were reported, but the NOFD said five residents were displaced from the houses that sustained “moderate” fire, smoke and water damage.

The repair shop where the fire originated sustained heavy fire damage, the NOFD said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

