Bicyclist killed in fatal crash in Thibodaux, police say

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A fatal crash in Thibodaux claimed the life of a bicyclist in Thibodaux Saturday evening (Oct. 15), according to Thibodaux Police Department.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a bicyclist on LA Hwy. 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Seth Benoit.

Police say Benoit was traveling south on Oakley Street when he attempted to cross the intersection of LA Hwy. 3107 when a 2015 Ford F-150 was traveling west.

Benoit failed to yield, causing a collision where he was ejected from the bicycle onto the opposing lane of travel. He was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 3107.

Police say Benoit was not wearing a safety helmet at the time of the crash. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passengers of the F-150 and Tahoe were properly restrained and suffered no injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from Benoit and will be submitted for analysis. The driver of the F-150 and Tahoe was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary breath sample that showed no alcohol detected.

The crash is under investigation.

