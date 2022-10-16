Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome.

He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase.

Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 16. The game airs at noon on WAFB.

