Last warm day before front moves through

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have one more nice, warm day before a strong cold front moves through.

Temperatures Sunday will be in the mid 80s with high humidity. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day, and we could see a few sprinkles of rainfall in some areas. Most of the region will stay dry.

Monday things start to change as a strong cold front moves through. A few showers are possible as the front pushes south, and cloud cover increases to overcast conditions. Monday’s high will still be in the low 80s.

By midweek the cold air sets in, leading to overnight lows on the North Shore in the mid 30s and mid 40s for the South Shore. We could even see some frost on the North Shore. Highs will be in the 60s until we climb a bit at the end of the week.

