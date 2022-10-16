Mayor Cantrell apparently plans to attend World Mayors Summit in Argentina

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell apparently plans to attend her second overseas trip this month.

According to the C40 World Mayors Summit website, the mayor is listed online as one of the speakers for the event. The event will be hosted in Buenos Aires from Oct. 19-21.

The summit focuses on the climate crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting how they are accelerating the delivery of their climate commitments and other topics.

The mayor traveled to Amsterdam to attend the Bloomberg City-Lab Conference earlier in October. She also traveled to France and Switzerland during the summer to sign sister city agreements.

Her trip to Singapore was canceled amid controversy. She faced criticism for taking too many first and business-class trips at taxpayer’s expense. Records for that trip show nearly $45,000 in taxpayer money was used for flight expenses for the mayor and her team. Her round-trip business class ticket cost more than $14,000. The others flew economy.

The mayor vowed to pay back all of her travel expenses after being deemed a city employee.

Fox 8 sought comment on the trip from the mayor’s Communications Director Gregory Joseph but received no response. Joseph did tell the news outlet NOLA.com that the mayor will be attending the conference.

