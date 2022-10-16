NOFD battles major fire in the St. Claude neighborhood Saturday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOFD responded to a three-alarm fire Saturday evening (Oct. 15) around 6:22 p.m. in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue.

NOFD says they arrived around 6:27 p.m. and found a one-story appliance repair shop with heavy smoke and fire coming from the attic. The fire then spread to other surrounding buildings.

The appliance shop sustained heavy damage and the other homes suffered moderate fire, smoke and water damage. It took two hours to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

