BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOFD battles major fire in the St. Claude neighborhood Saturday evening

Source: NOFD
Source: NOFD
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOFD responded to a three-alarm fire Saturday evening (Oct. 15) around 6:22 p.m. in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue.

NOFD says they arrived around 6:27 p.m. and found a one-story appliance repair shop with heavy smoke and fire coming from the attic. The fire then spread to other surrounding buildings.

The appliance shop sustained heavy damage and the other homes suffered moderate fire, smoke and water damage. It took two hours to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say
A longtime security aide for New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, right, has been...
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team

Latest News

A 29-year-old man was shot early Saturday (Oct. 15) during a clash between two groups near the...
Man shot in French Quarter after groups clash early Saturday, NOPD says
New Orleans police said three more robberies were attempted Friday night (Oct. 14) near the...
3 more robberies attempted Friday near scene where NOPD officer was shot one night earlier
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Three shooters, including slain teen, traded nearly 20 gunshots outside Bogalusa football game, police say
A two-story house undergoing renovations burned and collapsed Friday night (Oct. 14) in the...
Two residents displaced as fire damages three homes in Hollygrove, NOFD says