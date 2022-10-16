Saints without top 3 receivers Sunday against Burrow’s Bengals, Winston active

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are without their top three wide receivers as they host former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (Oct. 16). But quarterback Jameis Winston is active, though only as an emergency backup this week behind starter Andy Dalton.

Veteran receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) already were ruled out on Friday. But ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report that rookie Chris Olave (concussion) also would not play. Olave indeed joined Thomas and Landry on the team’s inactive list when it was released 90 minutes before the noon kickoff in Caesars Superdome.

Olave is recovering from a concussion sustained last Sunday, when he was slammed to the turf on a touchdown reception against the Seattle Seahawks.

Also inactive for the Saints were cornerback Marshon Lattimore, offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton, defensive end Payton Turner and tight end Nick Vannett.

While the missing receivers theoretically make things easier in coverage for New Orleans-beloved Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, the Saints still have some weapons.

In last week’s 39-32 victory over Seattle, running back Alvin Kamara produced 194 scrimmage yards (103 rushing, 91 receiving). And tight end Taysom Hill won NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after rushing nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns and throwing a 22-yard touchdown pass to Adam Trautman.

The four touchdowns Hill produced last week eclipsed the two touchdowns that four entire teams (Broncos, Colts, Bears, Commanders) combined to score in the past two Thursday Night Football games.

Burrow, by the way, arrived at the Dome wearing his latest fashionista apparel: Teammate Ja’Marr Chase’s jersey from LSU’s national championship, the last time both players played in New Orleans.

