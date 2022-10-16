BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tulane enters Top 25 college football rankings for first time since 1998

Tulane ran its record to 6-1 with Saturday's 45-31 victory at South Florida. (AP Photo/Chris...
Tulane ran its record to 6-1 with Saturday's 45-31 victory at South Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in 24 years, Tulane University boasts a Top 25-ranked college football team.

The Green Wave entered both the Associated Press poll and the USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll as the No. 25-ranked team in the nation on Sunday (Oct. 16). Coach Willie Fritz’s team ran its record to 6-1 with a 45-31 victory at South Florida on Saturday.

Tulane garnered 115 votes in the Associated Press poll to take the 25th spot, just ahead of Purdue (95) and LSU (87).

In the coaches’ poll, Tulane took the No. 25 spot with 83 points, placing just ahead of No. 26 LSU (83 points).

The last time Tulane was a Top 25 team was at the end of the 1998 season, when the Green Wave finished as the seventh-ranked team in the nation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say
A longtime security aide for New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, right, has been...
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team

Latest News

Tulane wide receiver Dea Dea McDougle (14) pulls in a touchdown pass against South Florida. (AP...
Pratt with 4 TDs; Tulane wins 3rd straight, beats USF 45-31
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Daniels scores 6 total TDs to lead LSU to huge road win over Florida
Tulane's defense key to success so far this season
Tulane's defense key to success so far this season
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly recaps LSU home loss to Tennessee; previews road matchup against Florida