Bruce: From a late summer feel to a winter chill in the next 24 hours; Freeze watch north shore and Miss. Coast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong cold front for this time of year will bring freeze watches for Wednesday and Thursday morning to the north shore and the Mississippi gulf coast. Winds turn northerly and pick up with temperatures dropping quickly this evening. Overnight lows will be much cooler with temperatures in the middle 40s north and middle 50s south of Lake Pontchartrain. As mentioned freeze watch will go into effect for northern areas on Wednesday and likely Thursday morning as morning lows dip into the 30s. Frost is likely Wednesday and Thursday morning before temperatures rebound into next weekend.

Bruce: First frost/Freeze comes to the area a month early. After lows this morning in the mid 60s north shore, lows by Wednesday morning will dip into the 33-35° range. Protect tender vegetation and pets. Remember to use heater safety. pic.twitter.com/2IhUgwqBLH — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 17, 2022

Protect tender vegetation, pets and get out the coats and sweater especially during the morning hours. A warm-up will come back by Friday into next weekend. No rain for the next 7 days.

