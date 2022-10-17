BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: From a late summer feel to a winter chill in the next 24 hours; Freeze watch north shore and Miss. Coast

Bruce: Freeze watch north shore and Miss. Coast Wednesday AM
Freeze watch north shore and Miss. Coast Wednesday AM
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong cold front for this time of year will bring freeze watches for Wednesday and Thursday morning to the north shore and the Mississippi gulf coast. Winds turn northerly and pick up with temperatures dropping quickly this evening. Overnight lows will be much cooler with temperatures in the middle 40s north and middle 50s south of Lake Pontchartrain. As mentioned freeze watch will go into effect for northern areas on Wednesday and likely Thursday morning as morning lows dip into the 30s. Frost is likely Wednesday and Thursday morning before temperatures rebound into next weekend.

Protect tender vegetation, pets and get out the coats and sweater especially during the morning hours. A warm-up will come back by Friday into next weekend. No rain for the next 7 days.

