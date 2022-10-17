BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Congress probes Jackson water crisis as city and state spar

Rep. Bennie Thompson
Rep. Bennie Thompson(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Congress is investigating the crisis that left 150,000 people in Mississippi’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer.

Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, sent a letter to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday requesting information on how the state is spending federal funds allotted to enhance local water infrastructure.

The pair of congressional Democrats requested a breakdown of where the state sent funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba also traded barbs about a state proposal seeking a private contractor to run Jackson’s water system for one year.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say
A longtime security aide for New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, right, has been...
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries

Latest News

A federal judge has dismissed an Kenneth Eugene Smith's claim seeking to block his upcoming...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over incoming lethal injection
UAB defeats Charlotte, 34-20
UAB run games spells end to Charlotte in 34-20 win
A federal judge on Thursday questioned Alabama officials about the state’s lethal injection...
Judge grills Alabama officials over lethal injection process
Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller wrote in a court filing that Miller endured physical and...
Attorneys: Inmate endured ‘torture’ during execution attempt