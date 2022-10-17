BBB Accredited Business
Man arrested for home invasion with a knife in Slidell

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after a man reportedly barged into his neighbor’s house while armed with a knife.

Deputies say at four this morning, John Holland forced his way inside a home, knocking another resident to the floor.

While armed with a knife, holland demanded the keys to one of the victim’s vehicles.

The victim repeatedly refused to turn over the keys, and holland eventually left the residence.

Holland was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for home invasion and attempted armed robbery.

