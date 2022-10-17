BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mayor awards key to the city to Shreveporter making waves in fashion industry

Shreveport native, Steven Goudeau, recently had his own show during New York Fashion Week.
Shreveport native, Steven Goudeau, recently had his own show during New York Fashion Week.(Steven Goudeau)
By Domonique Benn
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport native is making his mark in the fashion world.

Caption

In September, Steven Goudeau headlined his own fashion show in New York City for Fashion Week. And on Sunday, Oct. 16, he received a key to the City of Shreveport. Goudeau joined the KSLA morning crew on Monday to talk about his successes.

Watch the full interview below.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say
A longtime security aide for New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, right, has been...
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries

Latest News

The Louisiana Supreme Court building sits at 400 Royal Street in New Orleans' French Quarter,...
Heart of Louisiana: Louisiana Supreme Court
Heart of Louisiana: Louisiana Supreme Court
Heart of Louisiana: Louisiana Supreme Court
Gretna Fest preview with The Iceman Special
Gretna Fest preview with The Iceman Special
Gretna Fest kicks off Friday
Gretna Fest kicks off Friday
Bruce Daigrepont has headlined a monthly fais do-do at Tipitina's that has brought Cajun music...
Heart of Louisiana: Tipitina’s Fais Do-Do