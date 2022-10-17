BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Strong cold front pushing through

Freezing temps possible mid-week
A heavy shower Sunday October 16, 2022 wrapped up with a prominent rainbow captured by JT...
A heavy shower Sunday October 16, 2022 wrapped up with a prominent rainbow captured by JT Dufrene.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A major cold front approaches the area today. A spotty shower or two is possible as the front moves through, but for the most part cloudy skies and warm and muggy conditions are in place across the region. Once the boundary pushes past the area there will be a dramatic change in the feel of the air. Winds turn northerly and pick up with temperatures dropping quickly from the low 80s. Overnight lows will be much cooler with temperatures in the middle 50s south and middle 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain and away from the water. A freeze watch will go into effect for northern areas on Wed as morning lows dip into the 30s. Frost is likely Wednesday and Thursday morning before temperatures rebound into next weekend.

