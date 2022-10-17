BBB Accredited Business
Officials give first walk-through of juvenile facility at Angola

Officials with the state of Louisiana gave a walk-through of the juvenile facility at Angola.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the state of Louisiana gave a firsthand look at the new renovated juvenile facility at Angola. The facility will hold dozens of juveniles in the coming weeks.

The young offenders will temporarily move from the Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish, a facility that has seen 20 escapes and large riots within the past year.

Safety and security remains the top priority for Angola. Officials are expecting to have the first set of juveniles in the next two weeks. The youth will be housed at the former Death Row Unit, which is more than a mile away from the adult inmates.

The plan is to have the juveniles come in waves of eight and with a maximum capacity of 24.

Angola prison officials said the chances the youth inmates could interact with adult inmates are slim to none, and several modifications at the prison are intended to ensure that never happens.

WAFB’s Perry Robinson will share more details and explain how this could affect plans at the old Jetson facility near Baker at 9News at 6 and 10.

