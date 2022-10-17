BBB Accredited Business
Report: Saints expected to be without key players Thursday vs Arizona

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) embraces wide receiver Chris Olave (12)...
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) embraces wide receiver Chris Olave (12) after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 27-26. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are 2-4 after losing another close game to the Bengals last Sunday (Oct. 16) at home and injuries were a major contributing factor in the defeat.

The Saints will be challenged by injuries once again on Thursday (Oct. 20) when they travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals.

Fox 8 Sports analyst Jeff Duncan reports that the team is expected to be without cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receivers Mike Thomas and Jarvis Landry.

Duncan also says that the Saints might benefit from the possible return of rookie wide receiver Chis Olave, who has been one of the better offensive talents around the league.

Lattimore, Thomas, and Landry were all absent in last Sunday’s loss at home to the Bengals. In the second half of that game, the Saints struggled on defense with coverage underneath and red zone woes were apparent in times the Black & Gold needed points the most.

