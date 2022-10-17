BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Second suspect in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students

Seth Rokitka
Seth Rokitka(Oxford Police Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The second man wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend is in police custody, according to Oxford Police Department.

Seth Rokitka, 24, was arrested Monday at 8:30 a.m. after he and 18-year-old Tristan Holland reportedly struck two Ole Miss students in the parking lot of Oxford City Hall, killing one student and injuring another early Sunday morning.

Tristan Holland deadly hit-and-run suspect
Tristan Holland deadly hit-and-run suspect(Action News 5)

The male died on the scene and the female was rushed to a hospital in Memphis.

The male victim was identified as Walker Fielder, an Ole Miss student from Madison, Mississippi.

OPD says Rokitka’s truck was found wrecked in Marshall County and is now impounded. His charges have not been announced at this time.

Holland was taken into custody around 9 p.m. Sunday and is charged with accessory after the fact.

The crashed truck that was found in Marshall County.
The crashed truck that was found in Marshall County.(Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say
A longtime security aide for New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, right, has been...
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries

Latest News

Deuce and Sean recap a deflating Saints loss
Deuce and Sean breakdown a Black and Gold defeat
Shreveport native, Steven Goudeau, recently had his own show during New York Fashion Week.
Mayor awards key to the city to Shreveporter making waves in fashion industry
A rash of burglaries along Freret Street leaves business owners frustrated
A rash of burglaries along Freret Street leaves business owners frustrated
Cantrell to possibly attend C40 Mayors World Summit
Cantrell to possibly attend C40 Mayors World Summit
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs for a touchdown against the New Orleans...
After Further Review: Five takes on Saints loss to Bengals