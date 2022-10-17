BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Sheriff Susan Hutson avoids appearing before New Orleans judge questioning inmate delivery

By Rob Masson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After failing to transport an inmate to a court hearing last Thursday, Orleans Parish Criminal Court Judge Laurie White ordered Sheriff Susan Hutson to come before her Monday morning (Oct. 17).

Two representatives for Hutson’s office appeared in court instead.

“The sheriff was not available today,” sheriff’s office lawyer Graham Bosworth.

White says Hutson’s failure to produce the inmate threatened a plea deal. The judge says she’s considering holding Sheriff Hutson in contempt of court.

“I have the power to hold a hearing for her to be held in contempt of court. That’s not what I want to do. I want my inmates,” Judge White said.

More: Deputy shortage delaying court proceedings for New Orleans’ swollen jail population

The sheriff’s office says it is operating at less than 45% of the required deputy staffing. In a letter, Hutson questioned whether Judge White has the authority to demand inmates be transferred every day of the week. Currently, judges are only receiving inmates two days a week, which White says forces her to work part-time, though she was elected to be a full-time judge.

“We continue trying to provide more coverage and not less but we can’t get back to those five days a week as we were pre-covid based on staffing,” said Hutson’s chief of staff John Williams.

Bosworth says Judge White is the only judge asking for five-day-a-week service.

“The other judges have been working with the sheriff and understand our staffing shortages,” he says. “The court can take steps if it wants to, but we could take it up to the court of appeal and we feel comfortable in our opinion.”

The sheriff’s office says it may soon be able to add Friday inmate delivery to the current schedule as it continues to add staff.

Judge White thanked the sheriff’s staff for bringing her the inmates she needed to run her docket Monday. White indicated she may hold another hearing on the matter in the future at which she says she may ask Sheriff Hutson why she should not be held in contempt of court.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say
A longtime security aide for New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, right, has been...
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team
Gert Town business owner Hassan Abualbassan said his two stores have been broken into four...
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries

Latest News

An action movie shooting Tuesday (Oct. 18) at the 40 Arpent wetlands observatory expects to use...
Simulated gunfire expected Tuesday as action movie films in Chalmette
A rash of burglaries along Freret Street leaves business owners frustrated
Rash of break-ins continue to plague New Orleans business owners
Sheriff Susan Hutson avoids appearing before New Orleans judge questioning inmate delivery
Sheriff Susan Hutson avoids appearing before New Orleans judge questioning inmate delivery
Three persons of interest sought in Bogalusa stadium fatal shooting investigation
Three persons of interest sought in Bogalusa stadium fatal shooting investigation