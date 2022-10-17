Simulated gunfire expected Tuesday as action movie films in Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Bursts of simulated gunfire are expected to be heard in Chalmette on Tuesday (Oct. 18), as a movie crew films scenes for an action comedy at the 40 Arpent wetlands observatory.

The permitted 12-hour shoot is scheduled from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., according to the St. Bernard Parish government.

The film’s set at the observatory, located at the end of Jean Lafitte Parkway and Benjamin Street, will be closed to the public.

The scenes are being shot for the upcoming film “Hitman,” directed by Richard Linklater, whose previous films include “Dazed and Confused,” “School of Rock,” “Boyhood” and “Before Sunrise.”

“Hitman” started filming in the New Orleans area on Oct. 4.

Based in part on a true story, the film stars Glen Powell (Hangman from “Top Gun: Maverick”), as a New Orleans cop who has been working undercover as the most in-demand hitman in town, until he breaks protocol one day in order to help a desperate woman trying to escape an abusive boyfriend. The film co-stars Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta and Molly Bernard.

