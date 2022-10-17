Strong cold front set to arrive tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s almost here, the coldest air of fall so far is on the way over the next several days and frost is a possibility in spots as we get later in the week.

We have one more warm and humid afternoon to get through today as temperatures climb to near 80. Clouds will be on the increase through the day with a stray shower chance moving into the forecast. Rain coverage looks to be a dismal 20%.

Tonight the front blows through setting the stage for quite the chill over the coming days with strong northerly winds kicking up. A lingering deck of clouds is likely to keep us quite cool going into Tuesday. Highs probably struggle to get much above the low 60s and with the wind, it may feel like the 50s for much of the day.

The frost potential for areas away from water sets up Wednesday morning but more so Thursday morning as winds calm. That’s when lows will dip well into the 30s on the north shore with 40s expected in the city. Make sure you if you have tender vegetation outside, you plan to take precautions against frost north and west of the lake. The coming days will be quite nice as long as you’re dressed for the chill with bright sunshine starting Wednesday and continuing into next weekend. Highs do moderate by then.

