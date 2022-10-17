BBB Accredited Business
Teen girls reported missing after East Central homecoming dance killed in Hwy 613 crash

So far, no funeral plans have been set.
By Amber Spradley and WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teen girls who went missing after attending their homecoming dance at East Central High School were found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley early Sunday morning.

According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the victims are 16-year-old Baleigh Bowlin and 16-year-old Chloe Taylor, both from Jackson County.

They went to East Central High School. Family posted that the girls were missing Sunday morning after Saturday night’s homecoming dance.

Sheriff Ezell says the teens were involved in a single-car crash at the intersection at Highway 613 and Lum Reeves Road. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. There they found a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Taylor with Bowlin as a passenger.

MHP says the car left the road and crashed into an embankment and tree.

The students of East Central High spent Monday mourning the loss of their fellow classmates, according to superintendent John Strycker.

“I just notice a numbness right now, and it’s hard to describe. It may be part of my perception as how I’m feeling as well, but I’m observing very closely what’s happening on campus,” he said.

Strycker added that now four students from the Jackson County School District have died over the last year.

“There’s no template for how you navigate through loss like this. There is not. I’ve been superintendent for almost 20 years now, and, again, each situation is different. Each situation is a tragedy,” he said.

“Over the last calendar year, there’s been a lot of loss that these students have had to process,” said Garon Tate, Wade Baptist Church student and family pastor. “Myself and a number of student pastors and counselors in the community are here just to be with the students. There’s nothing profound that we can say to make things better or go away, but we just want them to know that they’re not alone, that they’re loved.

“There’s still hope. Even on the worst days, there’s hope. Through Christ, we have hope,” Tate said.

Family and friends memorialize the two girls at the site of the crash.
Family and friends memorialize the two girls at the site of the crash.(WLOX)
Family and friends memorialize the two girls at the site of the crash.
Family and friends memorialize the two girls at the site of the crash.(WLOX)

Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.

