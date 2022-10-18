BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female burglar in New Orleans, police say

crime scene tape generic
crime scene tape generic(MGN)
By Natasha Robin
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating two business break-ins that happened a few blocks apart Monday (Oct. 17) night.

First, police say a woman with a handgun barged into the Mcdonald’s on S. Claiborne avenue, went behind the counter, and forced five people into a freezer just after 8 p.m.

Investigators say the woman forced a manager to open the store’s safe, grabbed the cash, and took off on foot.

“This could have easily been much worse,” says Rafael Goyenech with the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

CRIMETRACKER

3 more robberies attempted Friday near scene where NOPD officer was shot one night earlier

Rash of break-ins continue to plague New Orleans business owners

3 more robberies attempted Friday near scene where NOPD officer was shot one night earlier

Then around 10 p.m., the NOPD says a man, unable to make a purchase at Vertigo on Freret Street, left the business and later returned with a gun.

Employees tell FOX 8 that the gunman told the clerk to empty the cash register and she refused. The man instead grabbed money from the tip jar and walked out.

“They are breaking into stores. They broke into the nearby coffee shop,” says Adam Ayyad, owner of Freret Stop.

People who live and work around the 4900 block of Freret Street say crime is constant.

“I don’t know what people are thinking. The police, though, have to do something very serious in this area,” says Ayyad.

Ayyad says the criminals are more brazen than ever. He says someone broke into his vehicle in broad daylight a few months ago.

“It was daytime. I mean people just don’t care,” says Ayyad.

Goyeneche says addressing the NOPD manpower crisis will help combat crime but change will not happen overnight.

“I’m grateful that it’s there and something is being done about it, but it will take some time for the police department to be able to rebuild its numbers to be able to respond to the violent crime surge that we are now three years deep into,” he says.

According to the MCC, armed robbery has outpaced all other violent crimes in New Orleans, up nearly 50% compared to this time last year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say
A longtime security aide for New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, right, has been...
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile accused of the shooting death...
15-year-old arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old in LaPlace

Latest News

Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reversed plans to attend in person the C40 World Mayors Summit in...
Cantrell reverses decision, will attend mayors conference in Argentina only virtually
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Two juveniles shot while allegedly breaking into cars on Frenchman Street; 1 dead
Houston authorities said the kids are in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Louisiana license...
UPDATE: 1 child found, suspects identified in Cypress AMBER Alert
Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says