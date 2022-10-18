BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

AMBER Alert issued for 5 missing boys last seen in Cypress area, LA plates on vehicle

They also said the kids are in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Louisiana license plate 234EUF.
They also said the kids are in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Louisiana license plate 234EUF.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston, Tx (KPLC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for five children who were last seen in the Cypress, Tx area on Tuesday morning.

Houston authorities believe the kids are in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Louisiana license plate 234EUF.

The five children include:

  • Nicholas Menina, 7 (boy)
  • Zayden Menina, 10 (boy)
  • Jovion Menina, 12 (boy)
  • Javier Menina, 12 (boy)
  • Jarod Menina, 14 (boy)

Authorities believe the boys were last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Marina Alto Lane, near the intersection of West Road and Fry Road. They believe the children are also with their brother, Jamerian Robinson, 18, and his mother and stepfather.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Dispatch Office at 281-463-6666.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say
A longtime security aide for New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, right, has been...
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team
St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile accused of the shooting death...
15-year-old arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old in LaPlace

Latest News

Sheriff: Mandeville woman kills daughter, self
Sheriff: Mandeville woman kills daughter, self
Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
Karen Carter Peterson .
Former La. Sen. disbarred after admitting to using campaign money to fund gambling addiction
Jeff Duncan recaps the Saints injury woes
Duncan Commentary: The Black and Gold turning black and blue as injuries mount up