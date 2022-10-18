AMBER Alert issued for 5 missing boys last seen in Cypress area, LA plates on vehicle

Houston, Tx (KPLC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for five children who were last seen in the Cypress, Tx area on Tuesday morning.

Houston authorities believe the kids are in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Louisiana license plate 234EUF.

The five children include:

Nicholas Menina, 7 (boy)

Zayden Menina, 10 (boy)

Jovion Menina, 12 (boy)

Javier Menina, 12 (boy)

Jarod Menina, 14 (boy)

Authorities believe the boys were last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Marina Alto Lane, near the intersection of West Road and Fry Road. They believe the children are also with their brother, Jamerian Robinson, 18, and his mother and stepfather.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Dispatch Office at 281-463-6666.

