Bruce: Freeze warning tonight north and west of the lake

Bruce: Flirting with record lows
Bruce: Flirting with record lows(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - the strongest cold front of the season has blown by leaving a chill in the air. Wednesday night into the morning hours residents away from the coast and lakefront should take precautions to protect plants and bring in the pets for the night. Pipes will NOT be an issue on both sides of the lake. The immediate metro area in Orleans, Kenner and Metairie will likely stay well above freezing, but some outlying spots on the Westbank and into Northern Plaquemines, Lafourche and especially Terrebonne may want to pull in very sensitive tropical plants as the light winds and dry air with dew points in the 30s have potential to see temperatures briefly dip that low.

High temperatures on Wednesday remain chilly in the middle 60s as well even with lots of sun. Thursday morning brings another threat of a freeze. Friday a rebound begins with highs back in the 70s and 80s through the weekend.

