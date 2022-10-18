BBB Accredited Business
Cantrell reverses decision, will attend mayors conference in Argentina only virtually

Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reversed plans to attend in person the C40 World Mayors Summit in...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reversed plans to attend in person the C40 World Mayors Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and will participate only virtually.(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell has reversed her decision to attend the C40 World Mayors Summit in Argentina in person, and will now participate only virtually, her office announced Tuesday (Oct. 18).

City Hall officials did not immediately respond when Fox 8 asked the reason for the mayor choosing to stay in New Orleans this week

A Cantrell spokesman told Fox 8 on Monday that the mayor planned to join the three-day conference in person in Buenos Aires. It would have marked her fourth foreign trip in the past four months, following taxpayer-funded trips to Switzerland, France and the Netherlands.

City attorney says Mayor Cantrell on the hook for $30k in travel upgrades

The C40 summit begins Wednesday. Cantrell’s office said in a statement that the New Orleans mayor would join a panel discussion Thursday (entitled “Developing Green and Thriving Neighborhoods”) and another Friday on climate change, but would do so only virtually.

City officials still have not said that Cantrell has repaid city coffers for first- and business-class flight upgrades that the city attorney agreed are her personal responsibility, according to travel policy that applies to all city employees.

