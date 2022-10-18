BBB Accredited Business
Duncan Commentary: The Black and Gold are black and blue after injuries mount up

By Jeff Duncan
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the wake of another tough loss, Saints fans are understandably distraught. They’re frustrated and agitated.

No one expected a 2-4 start.

Everyone has a hot take, a scapegoat, a finger to point.

Real, valid solutions, however, are much harder to come by.

For the 2022 Saints, it’s not just one thing. It’s seemingly everything.

Other than Taysom Hill and Chris Olave, there hasn’t been much to get excited about. The Saints have not been very good in any particular aspect of the game.

But the biggest issue, by far, has been injuries.

Most of the Saints’ issues will be solved when their walking wounded heal.

Now, injuries are part of the NFL. Every team encounters them at some point. But what the Saints have been dealing with lately is an epidemic.

They finished the Bengals game Sunday without seven of their 11 offensive starters. The M.I.A. list included the starting quarterback, top three receivers, No.1 tight end and the entire left side of the offensive line. Oh, and they were also missing Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who certainly would have helped defend Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

Sometimes injuries ARE a valid excuse. Already this year, they have forced the Saints to use 34 different starters and a different lineup in every single game.

Until they get playmakers like Lattimore, Mike Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Jameis Winston back on the field, the frustrating losses are going to continue to come.

This isn’t an excuse. It’s just the inconvenient truth, the difficult reality in what is fast becoming a difficult season to stomach.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

