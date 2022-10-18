BBB Accredited Business
Fox 8 nominated for 16 Suncoast Emmy awards, leading all New Orleans news stations

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 led all New Orleans television news stations in 2022 with 16 Suncoast Regional Emmy Award nominations, competition officials announced Monday (Oct. 17).

Among the nominations announced by the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences was WVUE’s entire newsroom for News Excellence and the station’s Breaking News coverage of Hurricane Ida. Fox 8′s lead anchor and investigator Lee Zurik garnered six nominations for investigative reporting.

Fox 8′s nomination tally nearly matched those of all other New Orleans news stations combined, as WWL was nominated 12 times, WDSU six times and WGNO once.

Winners of the 46th annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards will be announced Dec. 10 at a ceremony in Orlando. All entries in all categories are judged by at least seven peers in a NATAS region outside the Suncoast chapter.

The Fox 8 nominations are as follows:

  • News Excellence -- WVUE Fox 8
  • Journalistic Enterprise -- Lee Zurik, “Isle of Secrecy”
  • Hard News report -- Amanda Roberts and Kia Callia, “Facing Ida’s Fury”
  • Breaking/Spot News (Multiple Reports) -- WVUE Fox 8, “Hurricane Ida”
  • Continuing Coverage -- Lee Zurik and Cody Lillich, “Nursing Home Deaths”
  • Continuing Coverage -- Meg Gatto, “The Willows: Uncovering Housing Horrors”
  • Investigative Reporting -- Lee Zurik and Cody Lillich, “Discarded Danger”
  • Investigative Reporting (Multiple Reports) -- Lee Zurik and Cody Lillich, “Attention to the Details”
  • Serious News Feature (Single Report) -- Natasha Robin and Steven A. Wolfram, “Unlikely Reunion”
  • Human Interest - News -- Natasha Robin and Tim Guidry, “A Matter of Principal”
  • Lifestyle News Reporting -- Rob Krieger and Steven A. Wolfram, “The Secret Swell”
  • Nostalgia News Reporting -- Rob Krieger, “Full House: Meteorologist Shelby Latino’s Triplet Pregnancy Reshapes Her Future”
  • Sports Story - News -- Meg Gatto and Tim Guidry, “Crossing Over”
  • Sports Story - News -- Lance Washington, “Defying the Devastation”
  • Investigative Reporter Talent -- Lee Zurik, “Discarded Danger”
  • Investigative Reporter Talent -- Lee Zurik, “Attention to the Details”

