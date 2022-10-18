BBB Accredited Business
LSU ranks No. 16 in preseason AP Top 25 Women’s Poll

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The preseason AP Top 25 Women’s Poll was released on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and LSU found itself ranked on it.

The Tigers landed at No. 16.

South Carolina, Stanford, Texas, Iowa, and Tennessee make up the top five rankings.

CLICK HERE for the full list.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and some of her players are in Birmingham, Ala. for the start of SEC Basketball Media Days.

