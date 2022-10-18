LSU ranks No. 16 in preseason AP Top 25 Women’s Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The preseason AP Top 25 Women’s Poll was released on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and LSU found itself ranked on it.

The Tigers landed at No. 16.

South Carolina, Stanford, Texas, Iowa, and Tennessee make up the top five rankings.

CLICK HERE for the full list.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and some of her players are in Birmingham, Ala. for the start of SEC Basketball Media Days.

