Male juvenile fatally shot; 14-year-old injured in St. Roch, NOPD say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male juvenile was found fatally shot in the St. Roch neighborhood shortly after midnight Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning and, according to police, a 14-year-old was also injured in the shooting.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police say that the incident occurred in the 3100 block of Frenchman Street near Treasure Street around 12:30 a.m.

Officers say that when they arrived at the scene, the victims were found on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

EMS pronounced the juvenile victim dead on the scene and the 14-year-old was taken to a local hospital. Police did not release the age of the victim that died.

