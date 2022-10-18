BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Male juvenile fatally shot; 14-year-old injured in St. Roch, NOPD say

The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Frenchman Street, police say
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male juvenile was found fatally shot in the St. Roch neighborhood shortly after midnight Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning and, according to police, a 14-year-old was also injured in the shooting.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police say that the incident occurred in the 3100 block of Frenchman Street near Treasure Street around 12:30 a.m.

Officers say that when they arrived at the scene, the victims were found on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

EMS pronounced the juvenile victim dead on the scene and the 14-year-old was taken to a local hospital. Police did not release the age of the victim that died.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 14) outside the stadium where...
Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say
A longtime security aide for New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno, right, has been...
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team
Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has...
Photos show nightclub beating involving Saints’ Kamara; $10M lawsuit filed

Latest News

Three persons of interest sought in Bogalusa stadium fatal shooting investigation
Bogalusa police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ in football stadium shooting; slain teen identified
Male juvenile fatally shot; 14-year-old injured in St. Roch, NOPD say
Male juvenile fatally shot; 14-year-old injured in St. Roch, NOPD say
Bridge City Youth inmates being transferred to Angola
Bridge City Youth inmates being transferred to Angola
Simulated gunfire for movie shoot expected in Chalmette
Simulated gunfire for movie shoot expected in Chalmette