More than 1 million diabetic Americans rationed insulin in 2021, study says

More than 1 million diabetics in the U.S. ration their insulin intake, according to a new study.
More than 1 million diabetics in the U.S. ration their insulin intake, according to a new study.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - Some diabetics are not as protected as they should be from the disease.

According to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal, 1.3 million people with diabetes in the United States rationed the amount of insulin they took in 2021.

The findings are based on nearly 1,000 diabetics who use insulin.

Researchers say people who said they skipped doses or took smaller doses were considered to be rationing.

People who do not have health insurance were the most likely to ration, according to the study.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 37 million U.S. adults have diabetes and it’s the 7th most common cause of death in the nation.

