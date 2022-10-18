Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in St. Tammany Parish responded Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning to an incident that they are describing as a murder-suicide, according to Sheriff Randy Smith’s office.

Deputies say that a woman called 911 around 8:30 a.m. saying she had just shot her daughter and was about to shoot herself. The dispatcher said that what immediately followed was the sound of a gunshot.

When deputies arrived at the residence in the 700 block of Lane Street, they say they found two females dead on the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

The bodies have been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which will make positive identifications and determine the causes and manners of death.

