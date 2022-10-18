BBB Accredited Business
Record cold possible the next few mornings

Morning lows will dip into the 30s and 40s the rest of the week
Today's Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The chill has arrived as we’re waking up to a breezy, northerly wind and much cooler temperatures moving into the area.

It’s weather you have to dress for as jackets are now a requirement as you step out the door. Even with some sun today, highs will struggle to warm much as most top out in the lower to middle 60s.

Tonight and again Wednesday night into Thursday morning is when precautions will need to be taken north and west of the lake. Lows are expected to dip well into the 30s and depending on the wind, we may have two frosty mornings to contend with. That means take the precautions to protect your plants and of course the outdoor pets. No precautions will be warranted on the East Bank in the city as lows will bottom out in the lower 40s.

If we do see our lows on the North Shore fall into the middle 30s, that will set records for the coldest readings this early in the season.

Looking ahead to the weekend a rebound on temperatures will occur by then with lots of sun expected.

