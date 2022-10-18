Residents fear proposed CO2 capture wells could impact Lake Maurepas ecosystem

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish residents said Monday night (Oct. 17) they fear for Lake Maurepas, as an industrial gas supplier looks to store carbon dioxide from its clean energy plant underneath the body of water.

The plan is part of the state’s efforts to give off zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

But residents living around and near Lake Maurepas said at a community meeting on the project that they feel the process is moving too fast and their questions aren’t getting answered.

The Air Products company said Lake Maurepas was offered up for bid by the state for this carbon capturing and sequestration. The company’s blue hydrogen clean energy plant will be built in Ascension Parish, but officials said nearby old oil wells and salt domes pose too much of a hazard to inject the CO2 byproduct under that property.

They also said building a pipeline to the Gulf Coast would heighten coastal erosion. Under the lake, according to a company geologist, there is a pocket about one mile down that appears to be geologically favorable for CO2 capture via pipeline, despite the 34 known old oil wells also nearby.

If accomplished, this would be the largest permanent CO2 sequester to date and the first time it’s been done under a shallower body of water. The company said the project would be made up of 12-16 wells.

People in the surrounding communities of Tangipahoa, Livingston and St. John The Baptist parishes said they fear this will destroy the fragile ecosystem of the lake. They compare Lake Maurepas to Lake Pontchartrain, where there is a moratorium on wells and dredging.

“We put all this time and effort into rebuilding Lake Maurepas. We got it in great shape. We’ve caught more catfish and crabs than ever before. And now we are looking to put an end to the local seafood industry that comes out of there,” said Kinion Bankston, owner of Southern Boyz Outdoors.

Bankston said he has been at every meeting about the project and is concerned it will kill the livelihoods of many people who depend on the lake. He said he and his family have trapped crabs from the lake his whole life.

Tangipahoa councilmember Kim Coates said she understands the concerns of the public.

“There’s very limited data and plans,” Coates said. “The dredging, there was no public comment period. So, when all of the sudden those barges showed up in the lake, people were freaking out.”

Air Products said a Southeastern University research team is studying possible effects on the lake’s wildlife. The company could not provide a clear answer about expected impacts to the ecosystem, but conceded that a pipeline leak could cause a small change in the Ph balance of the water. The company said between 30-50 parts per million of CO2 is deadly to fish.

Air Products said there is an immediate shutdown protocol in place if a leak is detected, and the system will be closely monitored and regularly inspected.

The company said seismic surveys and test wells will inform whether the project is feasible. The company said the plant would operate for 25 years, and it would be required to mitigate any issues that arise for 50 years after that.

The seismic survey will begin at the end of the fall and last until March. The test wells are set to be built in parts of the lake that fall within St. John and Livingston parishes, but construction won’t begin until the end of the year.

Air Products said the earliest it would begin pumping any CO2 would be 2026.

