Zurik: Stalking allegations against Moreno’s security aide ‘unfounded,’ sheriff says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation launched by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office into a longtime city council security aide found no evidence to back up claims Deputy Greg Malveaux stalked or surveilled Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The Sheriff’s Office called Council President Helena Moreno on Tuesday (Oct. 18), saying the allegations were “unfounded” and there’s no proof of any wrongdoing.

Malveaux will return to duty as Moreno’s security Wednesday.

“I’m just glad to have this behind us and that he can get back to work for the people of this city,” Moreno told Fox 8.

Moreno learned two weeks ago (Oct. 7) that Sheriff Susan Hutson was reassigning Malveaux to jail duty at the Orleans Justice Center.

Moreno said Hutson told her that she had received a complaint that Mayor Cantrell believed Malveaux was stalking her and recording surveillance video.

Late last month, Fox 8 aired a story on the mayor, showing surveillance video of her utilizing a city-owned property for personal use.

Moreno says Malveaux believes someone at the mayor’s office thinks he helped Fox 8 with that investigation, which he did not.

Some of the videos used in prior reports were taken by a Fox 8 photographer and producer. However, most of the video came from a French Market Corporation surveillance camera, which is mounted near the door of the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartment.

The Metropolitan Crime Commission also released surveillance pictures of the mayor as it looked into her use of the apartment. The MCC said none of those images came from Malveaux.

