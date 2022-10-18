BBB Accredited Business
Two juveniles shot, allegedly while breaking into cars on Frenchmen Street; 1 dead

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juveniles were shot -- one fatally -- while they allegedly were burglarizing a car just after midnight Tuesday (Oct. 18), police said.

The New Orleans Police Department says suspects opened fire on the two teens as they were attempting to break into a car in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street around 12:30 a.m. One of the juveniles died and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, authorities say.

The gunmen reportedly fled.

“A situation like this is critically important for law enforcement to quickly identify who the suspect is. They have to make a swift apprehension and arrest them because what you don’t want to see is retaliatory street justice out there,” says Rafael Goyeneche, president of the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

Goyeneche says it’s critically important for someone to come forward with information in a case like this.

No suspects have been identified. The age and identity of the deceased juvenile was not immediately available.

